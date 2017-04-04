Poland's ruling party lost popularity after opposing Tusk

PanARMENIAN.Net - Poland's populist ruling party, Law and Justice, lost some popularity after making an unsuccessful attempt to block the re-election of Donald Tusk to his top European Union job, recent polls show, according to The Associated Press.

Polls also show a strong jump in support for Civic Platform, the party that Tusk, a former prime minister, led before he became European Council president in 2014.

A poll carried out by the IBRiS institute for news portal Onet showed Law and Justice, led by Jaroslaw Kaczynski, with 30.5 percent support and Civic Platform with 29.2 percent. That is a drop of 2.3 points for Law and Justice and a jump of 12 points for Civic Platform over the previous month.

The phone poll of 1,100 people, conducted March 30, gave a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.