Brazil court begins trial that could unseat President Temer
April 4, 2017 - 17:42 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Brazil's top electoral court began hearing a landmark case about illegal campaign funding on Tuesday, April 4 that could remove President Michel Temer less than a year after the took over from impeached leftist Dilma Rousseff, according to Reuters.
The case before the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) could annul the 2014 election won by Rousseff and her running mate Temer, prolonging the political instability that has deepened a recession in Latin America's largest nation.
