// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Brazil court begins trial that could unseat President Temer

Brazil court begins trial that could unseat President Temer
April 4, 2017 - 17:42 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Brazil's top electoral court began hearing a landmark case about illegal campaign funding on Tuesday, April 4 that could remove President Michel Temer less than a year after the took over from impeached leftist Dilma Rousseff, according to Reuters.

The case before the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) could annul the 2014 election won by Rousseff and her running mate Temer, prolonging the political instability that has deepened a recession in Latin America's largest nation.

Related links:
Reuters. Brazil court begins trial that could unseat President Temer
 Top stories
Russia summons Israeli ambassador over Syria strikeRussia summons Israeli ambassador over Syria strike
A Russian media report quotes Mikhail Bogdanov as saying that Israeli Ambassador Gary Koren "was asked about this" incident.
Twitter confirms hacking after pro-Turkey attacks featuring swastikasTwitter confirms hacking after pro-Turkey attacks featuring swastikas
A search for the hashtags in the message – #Nazialmanya and #Nazihollanda in the original Turkish – returned thousands of results.
Amal Clooney urges Iraq to allow UN probe of IS crimes against YazidisAmal Clooney urges Iraq to allow UN probe of IS crimes against Yazidis
Clooney said that despite public support by Iraq for a UN investigation, the government has not yet made a request.
Syria regime hanged up to 13,000 in military prison: AmnestySyria regime hanged up to 13,000 in military prison: Amnesty
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Partner news
 Articles
‘Fashionable and beautiful’ lip plates

Painful tradition of Ethiopian tribes

 Most popular in the section
Swiss open probe into Ankara's spying on Turkish community
Venezuela's Maduro rejects coup claims in crisis
France election race tightening three weeks from vote: poll
China captures more than 2,500 fugitives who fled overseas
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
The Strokes play biggest show of their career at Lollapalooza Argentina (video) Also on the bill at Lollapalooza Argentina were The XX, Metallica, The 1975, The Weeknd, and Duran Duran.
Björk shares music video for “Vulnicura” track “Notget” (video) Meanwhile, one of Bjork‘s close collaborators has revealed that she’s “already written quite a bit” of her new album and it’s sounding “really future-facing”.
The Libertines announce huge new outdoor UK gig The Libertines’ latest addition to their tour itinerary comes with the announcement of a second live date in Newcastle.
Elections: Armenia’s ORO demands comparative analysis of fingerprints The alliance wants the CEC to insert all the biometric data into a single database and find out whether any fingerprints repeat.