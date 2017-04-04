Elections: Armenia’s ORO demands comparative analysis of fingerprints
April 4, 2017 - 19:02 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanian (ORO) bloc on Tuesday, April 4 demanded the Central Electoral Commission to provide a comparative analysis of all the fingerprints collected during the parliamentary elections on Sunday.
The alliance, in particular, wants the CEC to import all biometric data obtained during elections into a single database to find out whether there are any matching fingerprints.
In its appeal, the bloc cites doubts among the society concerning the around 61% voter turnout, adding that old passports have been used for voting more than once.
Only such analysis will enable the CEC to confirm or refute what ORO described as double voting allegations during the parliamentary elections on Sunday.
Based on results calculated in all the 2009 polling stations, the Republican party leads with 49.12% of votes (771 247 ballots), followed by the Tsarukyan bloc with 27.32% (428 965), YELQ with 7.77% (122 049) and the ARF Dashnaktsutyun with 6.57% (103 173). Voter turnout stood at 60.86% on Sunday.
ORO, together with four other political forces did not make it to the National Assembly.
“The party won’t challenge the election results and won’t participate in any post-election rallies and public events,” a statement said.
The Citizen Observer initiative registered 1918 election violations in the process of preparation and the vote itself as of 7:00-8:00 pm.
According to the survey, 46% of voters cast ballots in favor of RPA, 25% for Tsarukyan bloc, 10% for YELQ, and 5% for ARF Dashnaktsutyun.
In a conversation with PanARMENIAN.Net, YELQ spokesman Tigran Avinyan said the possibility, date and format of the debate are being checked.
