The Libertines announce huge new outdoor UK gig

April 4, 2017 - 18:48 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Libertines have announced another huge outdoor gig in the summer, NME reveals.

The ‘Up The Bracket’ four-piece will embark on a series of live dates in the coming months, with dates penned in at a number of UK festivals as well as an already-announced outdoor gig in Birkenhead at Tranmere Rovers’ Prenton Park.

The Libertines’ latest addition to their tour itinerary comes with the announcement of a second live date in Newcastle, which will take place in the city’s Times Square on August 3. The band have invited long-serving indie outfit Maximo Park and Guildford band Blackwaters to support them on Tyneside, which will take place the day before they play at the city’s Festival On The Wall on August 4.

Tickets for the newly-announced show go on sale on Thursday April 6 at 10am.

See the gig announcement, and The Libertines’ updated UK tour schedule, below.

The Libertines will play:

May 20 Prenton Park, Birkenhead Jul 21-22 Tramlines Festival, Sheffield Jul 21-23 Truck Festival, Cambridge Aug 3 – Times Square, Newcastle Aug 4 Festival On The Wall, Newcastle

Back in February, Carl Barat gave NME an update on the progress of the band’s new album.

“We’ve still got two decades’ of stuff, and we’ve still got a lot to write about,” Barat clarified. “There’s a lot of water yet to go under the bridge in many ways so yeah, there’s plenty to do.”

