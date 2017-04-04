The Libertines announce huge new outdoor UK gig
April 4, 2017 - 18:48 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Libertines have announced another huge outdoor gig in the summer, NME reveals.
The ‘Up The Bracket’ four-piece will embark on a series of live dates in the coming months, with dates penned in at a number of UK festivals as well as an already-announced outdoor gig in Birkenhead at Tranmere Rovers’ Prenton Park.
The Libertines’ latest addition to their tour itinerary comes with the announcement of a second live date in Newcastle, which will take place in the city’s Times Square on August 3. The band have invited long-serving indie outfit Maximo Park and Guildford band Blackwaters to support them on Tyneside, which will take place the day before they play at the city’s Festival On The Wall on August 4.
Tickets for the newly-announced show go on sale on Thursday April 6 at 10am.
See the gig announcement, and The Libertines’ updated UK tour schedule, below.
The Libertines will play:
May 20 Prenton Park, Birkenhead Jul 21-22 Tramlines Festival, Sheffield Jul 21-23 Truck Festival, Cambridge Aug 3 – Times Square, Newcastle Aug 4 Festival On The Wall, Newcastle
Back in February, Carl Barat gave NME an update on the progress of the band’s new album.
“We’ve still got two decades’ of stuff, and we’ve still got a lot to write about,” Barat clarified. “There’s a lot of water yet to go under the bridge in many ways so yeah, there’s plenty to do.”
Top stories
“It is true and incredibly important historical drama that has all the extraordinary ingredients that can make a movie Oscar quality," he said.
Oscar-nommed director Joe Berlinger takes an unwavering look at the Armenian Genocide after a century of denial.
The best five will have a unique opportunity to attend the Aurora Prize Award Ceremony on May 28, 2017, in Yerevan, Armenia.
The director, Arthur Balder was honored with two consecutive awards by the Association of Latin Entertainment Critics of New York for his first work.
Partner news
Latest news
Spanish raids seize Assad uncle's assets in corruption probe Judiciary officials said that the uncle of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad was handed $300m of public money when he was sent into exile in 1984.
Elections: Armenia’s ORO demands comparative analysis of fingerprints The alliance wants the CEC to insert all the biometric data into a single database and find out whether any fingerprints repeat.
Hungary passes controversial bill targeting Central European University It is the latest battle declared by the right-wing Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orban, against liberalism.
Brazil court begins trial that could unseat President Temer The case before the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) could annul the 2014 election won by Rousseff and her running mate Temer.