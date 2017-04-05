Ian McKellen explains turning down Dumbledore role in “Harry Potter”
April 5, 2017 - 11:18 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Ian McKellen is best known for his portrayal as great wizard Gandalf in "Lord of the Rings" movie series, but little did people know that he almost got a chance to portray another notable wizard back then. The actor was offered to play Hogwarts' headmaster Albus Dumbledore in "Harry Potter" series after the original actor, Richard Harris, passed away. However, McKellen turned down the role due to particular reason, AceShowbiz said.
On BBC HARDtalk, McKellen revealed that he refused playing the wizard because Harris didn't approve of him. It was said during the show that Harris once dubbed McKellen "technically brilliant, but passionless."
"When they called me up and said would I be interested in being in the 'Harry Potter' films [following Harris' death], they didn't say in what part," said McKellen to BBC HARDtalk. "I worked out what they were thinking, and I couldn't. I couldn't take over the part from an actor who I'd known didn't approve of me," he added.
The role eventually landed on Michael Gambon, who portrayed Dumbledore in the third until the eighth "Harry Potter" movie series. McKellen admitted his resemblance with the actor by jokingly saying, "Sometimes, when I see the posters of Mike Gambon, the actor who gloriously plays Dumbledore, I think sometimes it is me."
Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that young Dumbledore will appear in "Harry Potter" spin-off "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2". The story of the second "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" film will reportedly be set in the U.K. and France.
Eddie Redmayne will reprise his role as Newt Scamander in the movie, while Johnny Depp will reprise his role as Gellert Grindelwald. Other returning cast members include Zoe Kravitz and Ezra Miller. The movie is set to be released sometime in 2018.
Photo: Wikipedia
Top stories
“It is true and incredibly important historical drama that has all the extraordinary ingredients that can make a movie Oscar quality," he said.
Oscar-nommed director Joe Berlinger takes an unwavering look at the Armenian Genocide after a century of denial.
The best five will have a unique opportunity to attend the Aurora Prize Award Ceremony on May 28, 2017, in Yerevan, Armenia.
The director, Arthur Balder was honored with two consecutive awards by the Association of Latin Entertainment Critics of New York for his first work.
Partner news
Latest news
Analysts suspect Apple will offer cheaper 'iPhone 8' Possible friction against the "iPhone 8" sales are a smaller screen than the 6.2-inch screen in the Galaxy S8 Plus.
ARFD: High voter turnout in Armenian elections needs special examination Elections, ARF said, were commendable in terms of free competition and a civilized campaign by participating forces .
Amazon soon to refund kids' accidental in-app purchases In the 2016 decision, a US federal judge found that Amazon failed to clearly inform parents that free apps may still include in-app purchases.
You can stream Coachella live on YouTube While the schedule tool will automatically switch the stream when a preselected artist hits the stage, you can also opt-in for browser alerts.