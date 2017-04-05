Ian McKellen explains turning down Dumbledore role in “Harry Potter”

PanARMENIAN.Net - Ian McKellen is best known for his portrayal as great wizard Gandalf in "Lord of the Rings" movie series, but little did people know that he almost got a chance to portray another notable wizard back then. The actor was offered to play Hogwarts' headmaster Albus Dumbledore in "Harry Potter" series after the original actor, Richard Harris, passed away. However, McKellen turned down the role due to particular reason, AceShowbiz said.

On BBC HARDtalk, McKellen revealed that he refused playing the wizard because Harris didn't approve of him. It was said during the show that Harris once dubbed McKellen "technically brilliant, but passionless."

"When they called me up and said would I be interested in being in the 'Harry Potter' films [following Harris' death], they didn't say in what part," said McKellen to BBC HARDtalk. "I worked out what they were thinking, and I couldn't. I couldn't take over the part from an actor who I'd known didn't approve of me," he added.

The role eventually landed on Michael Gambon, who portrayed Dumbledore in the third until the eighth "Harry Potter" movie series. McKellen admitted his resemblance with the actor by jokingly saying, "Sometimes, when I see the posters of Mike Gambon, the actor who gloriously plays Dumbledore, I think sometimes it is me."

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that young Dumbledore will appear in "Harry Potter" spin-off "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2". The story of the second "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" film will reportedly be set in the U.K. and France.

Eddie Redmayne will reprise his role as Newt Scamander in the movie, while Johnny Depp will reprise his role as Gellert Grindelwald. Other returning cast members include Zoe Kravitz and Ezra Miller. The movie is set to be released sometime in 2018.