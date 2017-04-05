Sam Mendes circling “My Favorite Thing Is Monsters” at Sony
April 5, 2017 - 11:30 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Sam Mendes is in early talks to develop and possibly direct an adaptation of “My Favorite Thing is Monsters” at Sony Pictures, Variety reports.
Sony recently won a bidding war for the Emil Ferris graphic novel. Amasia Entertainment’s Bradley Gallo and Michael Helfant are producing along with Mendes.
The story follows a 10-year-old girl who tries to solve the murder of her enigmatic upstairs neighbor — a Holocaust survivor –while the interconnected stories of those around her unfold.
Palak Patel is overseeing for Columbia Pictures.
Since revealing that he will no longer be involved with the “James Bond” franchise following “Spectre”, Mendes has been figuring out what his next venture may be. He was developing “The Voyeur’s Motel”, but those plans stalled out after an issue with the rights.
Mendes is also attached to direct a reboot of the children’s tale “James and the Giant Peach” as well as “Beautiful Ruins” for Fox 2000. He also has the Jane Austen pic “Lost in Austen” that he is on board to produce for Sony.
The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.
