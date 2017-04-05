Saban Films picks up Jim Carrey’s “True Crimes”

PanARMENIAN.Net - Saban Films has acquired North American distribution rights to Alexandros Avranas’ “True Crimes” starring Jim Carrey and Charlotte Gainsbourg, Variety reports.

RatPac Entertainment’s Brett Ratner and John Cheng, InterTitle Films’ David Gerson, Los Angeles Media Fund’s Jeffrey Soros, and Simon Horsman produced the crime thriller, which made its world premiere at the Warsaw Film Festival and screened at the Berlin International Film Festival.

Jeremy Brock (“The Last King of Scotland”) wrote “True Crimes,” based on David Grann’s 2008 New Yorker article about the homicide investigation of a slain business man and the novelist eventually convicted of the murder.

The film , which was shot in Poland, also stars Agata Kulesza, Kati Outinen, Zbigniew Zamachowski, and Marton Csokas.

“Jim’s versatility as an actor is truly remarkable and one-of-a-kind. We look forward to working with him and the rest of the team behind True Crimes,” said Saban Films’ Bill Bromiley. “We are confident our audiences will engage with this gripping real-life account.”

Saban Films has not set a release date. The company teamed with DirecTV at SXSW to buy “Small Town Crime,” starring John Hawkes, Anthony Anderson, Robert Forster, and Octavia Spencer.

Carrey starred in “Kick Ass 2” and “Dumb and Dumber To.” Gainsborough starred in “Nymphomaniac” and “Melancholia.” Executive producers are Bron Capital Partners’ Patrick Murray, RatPac Entertainment’s Kasia Nabialczyk and James Packer, and Some Kind of Garden’s Michael Aguilar.

Ness Saban and Bill Bromiley negotiated the deal on behalf of Saban Films, with WME Global handling U.S. rights.