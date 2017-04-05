Saban Films picks up Jim Carrey’s “True Crimes”
April 5, 2017 - 11:45 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Saban Films has acquired North American distribution rights to Alexandros Avranas’ “True Crimes” starring Jim Carrey and Charlotte Gainsbourg, Variety reports.
RatPac Entertainment’s Brett Ratner and John Cheng, InterTitle Films’ David Gerson, Los Angeles Media Fund’s Jeffrey Soros, and Simon Horsman produced the crime thriller, which made its world premiere at the Warsaw Film Festival and screened at the Berlin International Film Festival.
Jeremy Brock (“The Last King of Scotland”) wrote “True Crimes,” based on David Grann’s 2008 New Yorker article about the homicide investigation of a slain business man and the novelist eventually convicted of the murder.
The film , which was shot in Poland, also stars Agata Kulesza, Kati Outinen, Zbigniew Zamachowski, and Marton Csokas.
“Jim’s versatility as an actor is truly remarkable and one-of-a-kind. We look forward to working with him and the rest of the team behind True Crimes,” said Saban Films’ Bill Bromiley. “We are confident our audiences will engage with this gripping real-life account.”
Saban Films has not set a release date. The company teamed with DirecTV at SXSW to buy “Small Town Crime,” starring John Hawkes, Anthony Anderson, Robert Forster, and Octavia Spencer.
Carrey starred in “Kick Ass 2” and “Dumb and Dumber To.” Gainsborough starred in “Nymphomaniac” and “Melancholia.” Executive producers are Bron Capital Partners’ Patrick Murray, RatPac Entertainment’s Kasia Nabialczyk and James Packer, and Some Kind of Garden’s Michael Aguilar.
Ness Saban and Bill Bromiley negotiated the deal on behalf of Saban Films, with WME Global handling U.S. rights.
Top stories
“It is true and incredibly important historical drama that has all the extraordinary ingredients that can make a movie Oscar quality," he said.
Oscar-nommed director Joe Berlinger takes an unwavering look at the Armenian Genocide after a century of denial.
The best five will have a unique opportunity to attend the Aurora Prize Award Ceremony on May 28, 2017, in Yerevan, Armenia.
The director, Arthur Balder was honored with two consecutive awards by the Association of Latin Entertainment Critics of New York for his first work.
Partner news
Latest news
Analysts suspect Apple will offer cheaper 'iPhone 8' Possible friction against the "iPhone 8" sales are a smaller screen than the 6.2-inch screen in the Galaxy S8 Plus.
ARFD: High voter turnout in Armenian elections needs special examination Elections, ARF said, were commendable in terms of free competition and a civilized campaign by participating forces .
Amazon soon to refund kids' accidental in-app purchases In the 2016 decision, a US federal judge found that Amazon failed to clearly inform parents that free apps may still include in-app purchases.
You can stream Coachella live on YouTube While the schedule tool will automatically switch the stream when a preselected artist hits the stage, you can also opt-in for browser alerts.