Apple Music for Android updated with iOS 10 features
April 5, 2017 - 12:52 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Apple Music for Android has received a huge revamp on Tuesday, April 4 following the release of iOS 10 for iPhone and iPad last September. That redesign is now making its way to the streaming service’s Android app. The interface is nearly identical with features like iOS 10-specific features including lyrics and an improved Library available on Android for the first time, 9to5Mac reports.
Jumping from version 1.2.1, the 2.0 update is modeled exactly after iOS 10’s design with large headers denoting what section of the app you are viewing. Bringing “greater clarity and simplicity,” Apple Music has been simplified to four main categories.
Playlists have been collapsed into Library, while New is now located under Browse. Apple notes that it will now be easier to see Downloaded Music stored for offline playback. Also notable is how the Now Playing screen is a dead ringer for iOS’s, with a card like interface and the ability to read song lyrics … but there’s still a hamburger button for navigation.
Version 2.0 of Apple Music is now available on the Play Store and the full changelog is below:
An all-new design brings greater clarity and simplicity to Apple Music:
Now Playing. Read lyrics for songs as you listen.
Library. Navigate your music easily and see the Downloaded Music you can play offline.
For You. Get recommendations for playlists, albums, and more—based on music you love.
Browse. Listen to new music first, plus playlists for any mood or activity.
Radio. Tune in to Beats 1 shows or listen to stations for any genre.
Top stories
Drops commercial director Ashot Mesropyan said that the number organizations represented in the app will grow.
Apple's application for an "Electronic accessory device" describes the company's take on an oft-attempted, but never fully realized idea.
Much like real synapses, the algorithm (Elastic Weight Consideration) decides how important a given connection is to its associated task.
many of the songs, albums, and movies are all recent releases, which speaks to the popularity of that content and increased Android growth.
Partner news
Latest news
ARFD: High voter turnout in Armenian elections needs special examination Elections, ARF said, were commendable in terms of free competition and a civilized campaign by participating forces .
Stephen King story “My Pretty Pony” to get film treatment The story follows an elderly man on his deathbed who gives his young grandson a pocket watch and warns the boy against the dangers of letting time slip away.
Daniel Craig to return as James Bond, report suggests There have been a lot of rumors about possible replacements should Craig not return. Among the top choices are Tom Hardy, Ryan Gosling, Idris Elba.
Russia probes metro bomber, arrests six "terrorist" recruiters Investigators have identified the attacker as 22-year-old Akbarjon Djalilov, believed to be a Russian national born in Kyrgyzstan.