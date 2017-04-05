Russia probes metro bomber, arrests six "terrorist" recruiters

PanARMENIAN.Net - Russia on Wednesday, April 5 probed the potential motives of the alleged bomber behind a blast in the Saint Petersburg metro that killed 14 people, as the grieving city mourned its dead, AFP reports.

Investigators have identified the attacker as 22-year-old Akbarjon Djalilov, believed to be a Russian national born in Central Asian Kyrgyzstan, saying he had also planted a bomb at another station that was successfully defused.

Authorities searched Djalilov's residence and said CCTV footage showed him leaving his home ahead of the attack "with a bag and rucksack."

The head of Russia's Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin ordered officials to look into any potential "links" between the alleged attacker and the Islamic State group.

No one has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

But jihadists from IS -- which includes foreign fighters from ex-Soviet Central Asia and the Caucasus region -- have repeatedly threatened an attack on Russian soil in revenge for Moscow's military backing of Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad.

In the first sign of a crackdown on suspected Islamists since the attack, authorities said they had detained in Petersburg six alleged "terrorist" recruiters from Central Asia, working for groups including IS, but stressed there was no proof yet of any links to Djalilov.

Djalilov's fragmented remains were found at the scene of the blast, but it remains unclear whether he was included in the official death toll of the attack.

His distraught parents meanwhile flew into Saint Petersburg from their home city of Osh in southern Kyrgyzstan.

Authorities in the mainly Muslim nation say Djalilov and his parents are ethnic Uzbeks with Russian citizenship and that Djalilov has lived in Russia since he was 16.

They said Djalilov flew back to Russia on March 3 after a visit to the country.

There was no confirmation by Russian officials of any of these details.