Daniel Craig to return as James Bond, report suggests
April 5, 2017 - 12:56 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Speculations about whether or not Daniel Craig will return to James Bond movies have been swirling for long, but recent report suggested that viewers might still have a chance to see Craig as the iconic British agent in the upcoming "Bond 25". Sources told Page Six that producer Barbara Broccoli had "just about persuaded Daniel Craig to do one more Bond movie", AceShowbiz reports.
Brocolli recently produced the off-Broadway production of "Othello", for which Craig's portrayal of villain Iago earned positive reviews. A Hollywood source told Page Six, "Daniel was very pleased with how 'Othello' went and the great reviews. Now Daniel's talks with Barbara are going in the right direction."
The source continued, "They have a script-screenwriting duo Neal Purvis and Robert Wade [who've penned several Bond movies] are writing and they'll go into production as soon as Daniel is ready to commit."
There have been a lot of rumors about possible replacements should Craig not return. Among the top choices are Tom Hardy, Ryan Gosling, Idris Elba, Jamie Bell, Michael Fassbender, Henry Cavill, Aidan Turner and Tom Hiddleston. Hiddleston, though, responded to the rumors by saying that no one actually approached him to offer him the role of the British agent.
Broccoli, meanwhile, reportedly is not fond of the "Thor" and "Kong: Skull Island" actor. A source told Page Six that Hiddleston was "a bit too smug and not tough enough to play James Bond."
In the meantime, Craig can be seen in crime thriller "Kings" and comedy "Logan Lucky". "Kings" is set to be released sometime this year, while "Logan Lucky" is set to hit U.S. theaters on August 18.
Top stories
“It is true and incredibly important historical drama that has all the extraordinary ingredients that can make a movie Oscar quality," he said.
Oscar-nommed director Joe Berlinger takes an unwavering look at the Armenian Genocide after a century of denial.
The best five will have a unique opportunity to attend the Aurora Prize Award Ceremony on May 28, 2017, in Yerevan, Armenia.
The director, Arthur Balder was honored with two consecutive awards by the Association of Latin Entertainment Critics of New York for his first work.
Partner news
Latest news
Analysts suspect Apple will offer cheaper 'iPhone 8' Possible friction against the "iPhone 8" sales are a smaller screen than the 6.2-inch screen in the Galaxy S8 Plus.
ARFD: High voter turnout in Armenian elections needs special examination Elections, ARF said, were commendable in terms of free competition and a civilized campaign by participating forces .
Amazon soon to refund kids' accidental in-app purchases In the 2016 decision, a US federal judge found that Amazon failed to clearly inform parents that free apps may still include in-app purchases.
You can stream Coachella live on YouTube While the schedule tool will automatically switch the stream when a preselected artist hits the stage, you can also opt-in for browser alerts.