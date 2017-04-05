Daniel Craig to return as James Bond, report suggests

PanARMENIAN.Net - Speculations about whether or not Daniel Craig will return to James Bond movies have been swirling for long, but recent report suggested that viewers might still have a chance to see Craig as the iconic British agent in the upcoming "Bond 25". Sources told Page Six that producer Barbara Broccoli had "just about persuaded Daniel Craig to do one more Bond movie", AceShowbiz reports.

Brocolli recently produced the off-Broadway production of "Othello", for which Craig's portrayal of villain Iago earned positive reviews. A Hollywood source told Page Six, "Daniel was very pleased with how 'Othello' went and the great reviews. Now Daniel's talks with Barbara are going in the right direction."

The source continued, "They have a script-screenwriting duo Neal Purvis and Robert Wade [who've penned several Bond movies] are writing and they'll go into production as soon as Daniel is ready to commit."

There have been a lot of rumors about possible replacements should Craig not return. Among the top choices are Tom Hardy, Ryan Gosling, Idris Elba, Jamie Bell, Michael Fassbender, Henry Cavill, Aidan Turner and Tom Hiddleston. Hiddleston, though, responded to the rumors by saying that no one actually approached him to offer him the role of the British agent.

Broccoli, meanwhile, reportedly is not fond of the "Thor" and "Kong: Skull Island" actor. A source told Page Six that Hiddleston was "a bit too smug and not tough enough to play James Bond."

In the meantime, Craig can be seen in crime thriller "Kings" and comedy "Logan Lucky". "Kings" is set to be released sometime this year, while "Logan Lucky" is set to hit U.S. theaters on August 18.