You can stream Coachella live on YouTube

PanARMENIAN.Net - Spring has sprung in the US and that means it's time for music festival season. Coachella is typically the first major event of the year and the 2017 installment is set to kick off April 14. Just like previous years, you'll be able to watch performances live from the comforts of home on YouTube. There will be three channels of music from the festival's various stages and the handy scheduling tool returns so you don't miss the artists you really want to see, Engadget says.

New to the Coachella streaming coverage this year is a look inside the underground dance music Yuma tent. While the schedule tool on YouTube will automatically switch the stream when a preselected artist hits the stage, you can also opt-in for browser alerts. Even if you miss something, there will be on-demand options for highlights from the weekend. If you're into 360-degree livestreams, select performances will feature a special mode that does just that.

In terms of scheduled acts, Radiohead, Lady Gaga and Kendrick Lamar are the headliners with Dillon Francis, Phantogram, Bon Iver, ScHoolboy Q, Lorde, Future Islands and many more set to perform.

You won't be able to watch every single act on YouTube, but the streaming schedule usually does a good job of including most of the popular choices. When the time comes in a couple of weeks, head over to the Coachella YouTube channel to stream live music starting Friday, April 14 through Sunday, April 16.