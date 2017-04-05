ARFD: High voter turnout in Armenian elections needs special examination

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian Revolutionary Federation Dashnaktsutyun on Wednesday, April 5 called for a special probe into the unexpectedly high voter turnout in the April 2 parliamentary elections.

Armenian parliamentary elections hada voter turnout of some 61%. Based on results calculated in all the 2009 polling stations, the Republican party leads with 49.12% of votes (771 247 ballots), followed by the Tsarukyan bloc with 27.32% (428 965), YELQ with 7.77% (122 049) and the ARF Dashnaktsutyun with 6.57% (103 173). Voter turnout stood at 60.86% on Sunday, April 2.

The high voter turnout, according to ARF, was a commendable display of civil activity on the one hand, and “an evil phenomenon caused by the use of financial and administrative resources” on the other.

Elections, ARF said, were commendable in terms of free competition and a civilized campaign by participating forces .

Also, the party cited “the crystallization of politics as a reason behind the society’s rejection of defeatist ideas.”