Analysts suspect Apple will offer cheaper 'iPhone 8'

PanARMENIAN.Net - Despite an expected higher construction cost, and reports suggesting that the "iPhone 8" will start at $1,000, one financial analyst believes the 10th anniversary iPhone will retail starting at $850, only a slight premium over the "iPhone 7s" and Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus, AppleInsider reveals.

In an investor's note supplied to AppleInsider, Steven Milunovich from UBS sees a $70 to $90 increase in iPhone construction over the iPhone 7 Plus. Milunovich also believes that a $1000 cost at retail would hamper purchase volumes, and notes that despite the mostly fallacious notion of an Apple Tax, the company prices its products "quite competitively" in markets it enters.

Possible friction against the "iPhone 8" sales are a smaller screen than the 6.2-inch screen in the Galaxy S8 Plus, and resistance to a phone starting at $1,000.

As a result of possible sticking points, which may hamper a previously predicted "super cycle," Milunovich predicts the OLED "iPhone 8" to start at a price point between $850 and $900. Accordingly, a 256GB model will be sold for between $950 and $1,000. For comparison, the 256GB iPhone 7 Plus retails for $970.

Also predicted is a decrease in price for the "iPhone 7s" and "iPhone 7s Plus" by around $100 per model, which would give consumers a wider range of prices without any significant jumps from the newly slightly refreshed iPhone SE to the "iPhone 8." This would give Apple a better toe-hold in China, which is seeing poor demand for the iPhone SE which is said to be "an older model" according to Milunovich.