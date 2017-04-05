OSCE conducts monitoring of Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line

PanARMENIAN.Net - The OSCE Mission on Wednesday, April 5 conducted a planned monitoring of the line of contact between the armed forces of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and Azerbaijan, in the direction of the Hadrut region, near Karakhanbeyli.

From the positions of Artsakh Defense Army, the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistants to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Mihail Olaru (Moldova) and Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova), as well as staff-member of the OSCE High-Level Planning Group Lieutenant-Colonel Patrick Farrelli (Ireland).

From the opposite side of the line of contact, the monitoring was conducted by staff member of the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE CiO Peter Svedberg (Sweden), Personal Assistant to the CiO Personal Representative Simon Tiller (Great Britain), and Head of the OSCE High-Level Planning Group (HLPG) Colonel Hans Lampalzer (Austria).

The monitoring passed in accordance with the agreed schedule. No ceasefire violation was registered.

From the Artsakh side, the monitoring mission was accompanied by representatives of foreign and defense ministries.

The OSCE regularly monitors the situation along the contact line between Artsakh and Azerbaijan.