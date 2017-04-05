// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Opposition lawmaker mulls running for Yerevan mayor

Opposition lawmaker mulls running for Yerevan mayor
April 5, 2017 - 16:45 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Lawmaker Zaruhi Postanjyan who recently created a new political party called Yerkir Tsirani (Land of apricot) said on Wednesday, April 5 that she is considering the issue of running for Yerevan mayor.

Yerevan municipal elections are slated for May 14.

Postanjyan didn’t rule out that the party may participate in the elections, RFE/RL Armenian Service reports.

Also Wednesday, YELQ bloc whose nine candidates made it to the Armenian National Assembly, said they haven’t discussed the nomination of MP Nikol Pashinyan in the upcoming mayoral elections.

The ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) will unveil their candidate during an Executive Body session on Thursday.

Related links:
Azatutyun.am. Զարուհի Փոստանջյանը դիտարկում է քաղաքապետի թեկնածու առաջադրվելու հարցը
 Top stories
Armenian Renaissance says not going to challenge election resultsArmenian Renaissance says not going to challenge election results
“The party won’t challenge the election results and won’t participate in any post-election rallies and public events,” a statement said.
Armenian elections: Citizen Observer registers 1918 violations overallArmenian elections: Citizen Observer registers 1918 violations overall
The Citizen Observer initiative registered 1918 election violations in the process of preparation and the vote itself as of 7:00-8:00 pm.
Exit poll: Republican Party of Armenia leading with 46% of votesExit poll: Republican Party of Armenia leading with 46% of votes
According to the survey, 46% of voters cast ballots in favor of RPA, 25% for Tsarukyan bloc, 10% for YELQ, and 5% for ARF Dashnaktsutyun.
Armenia elections: YELQ bloc ready for TV debate with RPA N1Armenia elections: YELQ bloc ready for TV debate with RPA N1
In a conversation with PanARMENIAN.Net, YELQ spokesman Tigran Avinyan said the possibility, date and format of the debate are being checked.
Partner news
 Articles
Ter-Petrosyan speaks about “nation’s gravediggers”

There will be no ideal solution

 Most popular in the section
Armenia FM, OSCE chief discuss Yerevan office mandate extension
RPA to nominate Karen Karapetyan for PM after elections: official
ODIHR starts observation mission for Armenia parliamentary elections
Armenia's YELQ bloc members meet U.S. ambassador ahead of elections
Home
All news
Overview: Politics
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Kim Dotcom announces new Bitcoin venture Dotcom, who has New Zealand residency, became well known for his lavish lifestyle as much as his computer skills.
Oil at near one-month high on supply outage in North Sea OPEC shipments fell to 813.7 million barrels at the end of March from 796.6 million barrels at the beginning of the year.
“Crazy Rich Asians” bestseller adaptation adds cast Chan can currently be seen in AMC’s “Humans,” which is in its second season, and has a key role in “Transformers: the Last Knight.”
Passenger traffic in Armenia’s Shirak airport up by 267% The traffic at Zvartnots international airport grew by 21,2% in the first three months of 2017 as compared to the same period in 2016.