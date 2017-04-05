Opposition lawmaker mulls running for Yerevan mayor
April 5, 2017 - 16:45 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Lawmaker Zaruhi Postanjyan who recently created a new political party called Yerkir Tsirani (Land of apricot) said on Wednesday, April 5 that she is considering the issue of running for Yerevan mayor.
Yerevan municipal elections are slated for May 14.
Postanjyan didn’t rule out that the party may participate in the elections, RFE/RL Armenian Service reports.
Also Wednesday, YELQ bloc whose nine candidates made it to the Armenian National Assembly, said they haven’t discussed the nomination of MP Nikol Pashinyan in the upcoming mayoral elections.
The ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) will unveil their candidate during an Executive Body session on Thursday.
