First teaser of animated comedy film “The Son of Bigfoot” unveiled (video)
April 5, 2017 - 16:41 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - StudioCanal UK has released the first teaser trailer for animated comedy film "The Son of Bigfoot". The movie follows a boy named Adam who starts a journey to look for his long-lost father, only to find that his father is actually the legendary Bigfoot, AceShowbiz reports.
The teaser sees Adam wandering in a forest. Hairy creature Bigfoot watches him from afar and seemingly manages to befriend him. The teaser suggests that both Bigfoot and Adam will eventually have some sort of amazing adventure.
Teenage outsider Adam sets out on an epic and daring quest to uncover the mystery behind his long-lost dad, only to find out that he is none other than the legendary Bigfoot! He has been hiding deep in the forest for years to protect himself and his family from HairCo., a giant corporation eager to run scientific experiments with his special DNA.
As father and son start making up for lost time after the boy's initial disbelief, Adam soon discovers that he too is gifted with superpowers beyond his imagination. But little do they know, HairCo. is on their tail as Adam's traces have led them to Bigfoot!
"The Son of Bigfoot" is produced by StudioCanal in France and animated by nWave Pictures in Belgium. The movie is set to be released in the U.K. sometime in August, but there hasn't been any announcement about the U.S. release date. Voice actors haven't been revealed yet.
