Sevan Startup Summit 2017 brings angel funders and startups together
April 5, 2017 - 17:04 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Sevan Startup Summit 2017 will be held on July 24-31st, with more than 1000 participants set to take part in the major startup event on the shores of Lake Sevan in Armenia’s Gegharkunik province.
70 startups will compete for a $40,000 prize fund, the Union of Information Technology Enterprises said in a statement.
More than $200,000 will be invested in startups by angel investors and VCs, while the summit will be concluded with a Grand Beach Party to celebrate the achievements.
“The summit will offer a great opportunity to meet with successful entrepreneurs from Armenia and abroad, work closely with mentors and advisors, take part in valuable sessions, find co-founders and collaborators, start building strong relationships with investors and have fun,” the statement said.
Application submission started on Tuesday.
Last year's Sevan Startup Summit was held on August 18-24.
Top stories
The 2.0 update is modeled exactly after iOS 10’s design with large headers denoting what section of the app you are viewing.
Drops commercial director Ashot Mesropyan said that the number organizations represented in the app will grow.
Apple's application for an "Electronic accessory device" describes the company's take on an oft-attempted, but never fully realized idea.
Much like real synapses, the algorithm (Elastic Weight Consideration) decides how important a given connection is to its associated task.
Partner news
Latest news
Oil at near one-month high on supply outage in North Sea OPEC shipments fell to 813.7 million barrels at the end of March from 796.6 million barrels at the beginning of the year.
“Crazy Rich Asians” bestseller adaptation adds cast Chan can currently be seen in AMC’s “Humans,” which is in its second season, and has a key role in “Transformers: the Last Knight.”
Passenger traffic in Armenia’s Shirak airport up by 267% The traffic at Zvartnots international airport grew by 21,2% in the first three months of 2017 as compared to the same period in 2016.
Germany to fine online giants up to €50 million for hate speech Beyond hate speech and fake news, the draft legislation covers other illegal content, including child pornography and terror-related activity.