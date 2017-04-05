Gorillaz invite fans to “Spirit House” immersive experience

PanARMENIAN.Net - The pop-up experience will visit New York, Berlin and Amsterdam in April and May.

Gorillaz have invited fans to a pop-up ‘Spirit House’ that will call in at three cities in April and May, NME said.

The band’s ‘Spirit House’, created in conjunction with Sonos, is described as “an immersive, high fidelity experience” where fans can experience “exclusive music and visuals through physical installations and projection mapping technology”.

Band member Murdoc said of the experience: “Come and bathe in high-tech sound, feast on unearthly visuals, and let the experience take you on the ultimate trip.”

Gorillaz introduced their ‘Spirit House’ in their recent video for comeback track ‘Saturn Barz’. The pop-up experience will visit New York from April 21-23, Berlin from April 28-30, and Amsterdam on May 6. Fans can request tickets (which are free) here.