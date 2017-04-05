Three Armenians hold early lead to fill 3 seats on Glendale City Council

PanARMENIAN.Net - According to preliminary results, mostly reflecting vote-by-mail ballots, both Glendale City Council incumbents and a former candidate, all of them Armenians, held the top spots in the race to fill three open seats on the council Tuesday, night.

Challenger Vrej Agajanian held a razor thin lead, with 6,288 votes, over incumbent Ara Najarian, who had 6,132 votes. In close third was incumbent Zareh Sinanyan with 5,998 votes.

Provisional and late mail-in-ballots must still be counted to reach the final results.

The final outcome may change, especially given the number of candidates — 10. A final tally and canvass of the numbers should be posted on the morning of April 21, according to the city’s website.

Measure L, a proposal that would limit the number of terms for council members to three consecutive terms, or 12 years in office, was leading with 9,415 votes or about 86% of the total, according to early results.

Najarian is the only candidate who has expressed disapproval of term limits for Glendale City Council seats.