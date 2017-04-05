Hotly-tipped French artist Fishbach unveils new single

PanARMENIAN.Net - Hotly-tipped French synth-pop artist Fishbach has unveiled the video to her single ‘Un Autre Que Moi’ – a track taken from her debut album A Ta Merci, Gigwise reports.

In general, the singer occupies a haunting, moody, atmospheric sound synth pop sound that’s full of hooks and can appeal to fans of College (they did the Drive soundstrack), New Order, and Siouxsie and The Banshees. The latest single is more uplifting than her previous ones and showcases her ability to move things in a sunnier direction instrumentally with bright synth patterns and funky basslines, Gigwise said.

However, her voice keeps things grounded and it’s what holds all the songs on her album together because no matter how happy things seem on the surface, her delivery has so much depth. She endears the listener to try and unpick the words due to her ability to convey the deeply personal and emotional subject matter with sincerity and a healthy amount of neuroticism that makes her seem philosophical, Gigwise said.

The beautiful music video, directed by Spanish duo Manfre & Iker Iturria, dives us into a nocturnal and schizophrenic world where time and space seem to come to a halt.

Angel Olsen is a recent convert on the Fishbach bandwagon and recently posted a photo of her with the comment: “I am good at hating on a lot of things but I really really don't hate this woman,” implying it’s among the best new music she’s heard in quite a while.

Fishbach will play live at Birthdays on 17 May and The Great Escape on 19 May.