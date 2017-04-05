“Crazy Rich Asians” bestseller adaptation adds cast
April 5, 2017 - 17:55 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Gemma Chan is set to join Constance Wu in Warner Bros.’ adaptation of the best-selling book “Crazy Rich Asians”, Variety reports.
The studio acquired the movie rights to “Crazy Rich Asians” in October and is fast-tracking the project with plans for an exclusively-Asian cast. The story unfolds in a world of opulence, as new money and old money collide among a group of Chinese families living in Singapore. It follows a Chinese-American economics professor and her boyfriend — the heir to a massive fortune.
Chan will play Astrid in the film.
Color Force’s Nina Jacobson and partner Brad Simpson came on board the project in 2013 when Kevin Kwan’s book of the same name was still in the manuscript stage. Jon M. Chu is directing the adaptation from a screenplay written by Peter Chiarelli and Adele Lim.
Ivanhoe president John Penotti is also producing. Kwan will serve as executive producer along with Ivanhoe chairman Robert Friedland.
Chan can currently be seen in AMC’s “Humans,” which is in its second season, and has a key role in “Transformers: the Last Knight.” She also recently appeared in “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.”
Top stories
During his visit, Pope Francis used the term “genocide” to describe the slaughter of an estimated 1.5 million Armenians by Ottoman Turks during WWI.
“It is true and incredibly important historical drama that has all the extraordinary ingredients that can make a movie Oscar quality," he said.
Oscar-nommed director Joe Berlinger takes an unwavering look at the Armenian Genocide after a century of denial.
The best five will have a unique opportunity to attend the Aurora Prize Award Ceremony on May 28, 2017, in Yerevan, Armenia.
Partner news
Latest news
Kim Dotcom announces new Bitcoin venture Dotcom, who has New Zealand residency, became well known for his lavish lifestyle as much as his computer skills.
Oil at near one-month high on supply outage in North Sea OPEC shipments fell to 813.7 million barrels at the end of March from 796.6 million barrels at the beginning of the year.
Passenger traffic in Armenia’s Shirak airport up by 267% The traffic at Zvartnots international airport grew by 21,2% in the first three months of 2017 as compared to the same period in 2016.
Germany to fine online giants up to €50 million for hate speech Beyond hate speech and fake news, the draft legislation covers other illegal content, including child pornography and terror-related activity.