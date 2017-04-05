Kim Dotcom announces new Bitcoin venture
April 5, 2017 - 18:30 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Controversial New Zealand-based internet mogul Kim Dotcom plans to launch a Bitcoin payments system for users to sell files and video streaming as he fights extradition to the United States for criminal copyright charges, Reuters reports.
The German-born entrepreneur, who is wanted by U.S. law enforcement on copyright and money laundering allegations related to his now-defunct streaming site Megaupload, announced his new venture called 'Bitcontent' in a video posted on Youtube this week.
"You can create a payment for any content that you put on the internet...you can share that with your customers, with the interest community and, boom, you are basically in business and can sell your content," Dotcom said in the video.
He added that Bitcontent would eventually allow businesses, such as news organizations, to earn money from their entire websites. He did not provide a launch date.
Dotcom did not provide details on how Bitcontent would differ from existing Bitcoin operations or how it would help news organizations make money beyond existing subscription payment options.
Bitcoin is a virtual currency that can be used to move money around the world quickly and with relative anonymity, without the need for a central authority, such as a bank or government.
The currency's anonymity has however made it popular with drug dealers, money launderers and organized crime groups, meaning governments and the financial establishment have been slow to embrace it since the first trade in 2009. The currency’s value hit record levels in 2017, trading at $1,145 on Wednesday, a fivefold increase in a year, amid growing interest globally.
A New Zealand court ruled in February that Dotcom could be extradited to the United States to face charges relating to his Megaupload website, which was shutdown in 2012 following an FBI-ordered raid on his Auckland mansion, a decision he was appealing.
Dotcom, who has New Zealand residency, became well known for his lavish lifestyle as much as his computer skills.
He used to post photographs of himself with cars having vanity plates such as "GOD" and "GUILTY", shooting an assault rifle and flying around the world in his private jet.
Top stories
The 2.0 update is modeled exactly after iOS 10’s design with large headers denoting what section of the app you are viewing.
Drops commercial director Ashot Mesropyan said that the number organizations represented in the app will grow.
Apple's application for an "Electronic accessory device" describes the company's take on an oft-attempted, but never fully realized idea.
Much like real synapses, the algorithm (Elastic Weight Consideration) decides how important a given connection is to its associated task.
Partner news
Latest news
Oil at near one-month high on supply outage in North Sea OPEC shipments fell to 813.7 million barrels at the end of March from 796.6 million barrels at the beginning of the year.
“Crazy Rich Asians” bestseller adaptation adds cast Chan can currently be seen in AMC’s “Humans,” which is in its second season, and has a key role in “Transformers: the Last Knight.”
Passenger traffic in Armenia’s Shirak airport up by 267% The traffic at Zvartnots international airport grew by 21,2% in the first three months of 2017 as compared to the same period in 2016.
Germany to fine online giants up to €50 million for hate speech Beyond hate speech and fake news, the draft legislation covers other illegal content, including child pornography and terror-related activity.