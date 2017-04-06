Muse say a new song will be “coming soon”

PanARMENIAN.Net - Muse frontman Matt Bellamy has shared a video of the band “back in the studio” working on a new track, NME said.

For the last few months, the band have been sharing photos of them at work songwriting and recording new music from the studio.

Now Bellamy has taken to Instagram to share a clip of himself playing cosmic-sounding guitar, with the caption stating that the song will be “coming soon”.

The trio are currently gearing up to tour the US with 30 Seconds To Mars and PVRIS, as well as play their only European festival by headlining Reading & Leeds 2017 with Kasabian and Eminem.

Fans have been speculating as to whether their eighth album and the follow-up to 2015’s ‘Drones‘ may be released this year.

Reports recently suggested that Muse were recording at London’s AIR Studios, working on three new songs. The band previously worked at AIR Studios on songs from ‘Absolution’, ‘The 2nd Law’ and ‘Drones’.

Last year, Bellamy suggested that the band could be heading in a more stripped-back and acoustic direction for their next record.

“I feel like I say it every time with each album but I feel like it might be time to actually do something a bit more stripped down,” he said.