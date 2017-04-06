Muse say a new song will be “coming soon”
April 6, 2017 - 11:41 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Muse frontman Matt Bellamy has shared a video of the band “back in the studio” working on a new track, NME said.
For the last few months, the band have been sharing photos of them at work songwriting and recording new music from the studio.
Now Bellamy has taken to Instagram to share a clip of himself playing cosmic-sounding guitar, with the caption stating that the song will be “coming soon”.
The trio are currently gearing up to tour the US with 30 Seconds To Mars and PVRIS, as well as play their only European festival by headlining Reading & Leeds 2017 with Kasabian and Eminem.
Fans have been speculating as to whether their eighth album and the follow-up to 2015’s ‘Drones‘ may be released this year.
Reports recently suggested that Muse were recording at London’s AIR Studios, working on three new songs. The band previously worked at AIR Studios on songs from ‘Absolution’, ‘The 2nd Law’ and ‘Drones’.
Last year, Bellamy suggested that the band could be heading in a more stripped-back and acoustic direction for their next record.
“I feel like I say it every time with each album but I feel like it might be time to actually do something a bit more stripped down,” he said.
Top stories
During his visit, Pope Francis used the term “genocide” to describe the slaughter of an estimated 1.5 million Armenians by Ottoman Turks during WWI.
“It is true and incredibly important historical drama that has all the extraordinary ingredients that can make a movie Oscar quality," he said.
Oscar-nommed director Joe Berlinger takes an unwavering look at the Armenian Genocide after a century of denial.
The best five will have a unique opportunity to attend the Aurora Prize Award Ceremony on May 28, 2017, in Yerevan, Armenia.
Partner news
Latest news
Canon's latest point-and-shoot helps you take solid selfies As is the case with most digital cameras nowadays, the follow-up to the SX720 HS also features Bluetooth, NFC and WiFi.
Armenia - the world’s first Christian country: BBC The country’s pious history can be traced back through some of its ancient sites and monuments,” an article published by the BBC said.
New York could open its roads to autonomous car tests in 2018 The new law comes as Uber, a Google spin-off and other tech companies continue to advance the technology.
AI predicts the layout of human stem cells After reverting adult cells to stem cells, researchers tagged genes to make cell structures glow and track their layout.