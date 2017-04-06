Roskilde 2017 Danish fest adds more stellar names to massive line-up
April 6, 2017 - 11:49 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Roskilde have unveiled their full line-up for 2017 – adding 70 more names to the already massive line-up and sharing the day-by-day breakdown, NME reveals.
The massive, Danish, 130,000-capacity festival has now added The xx, Anthrax, The Avalanches, The Jesus And Mary Chain, Future Islands, Royal Blood, Slowdive, Nicolas Jaar, Slowdive, Future Islands, Sigrid and many more to the bill – joining the previously announced likes of The Weeknd, Foo Fighters, Blink 182, Lorde, and Father John Misty.
Head of Programme Anders Wahrén said: “It’s a crazy, climactic feeling to finally present the full line-up with 173 acts that collectively represent what we think is the most defining, challenging and relevant music in 2017. Artists like Solange, The Weeknd, Lorde and The XX have generated so much buzz around the world at a young age.
“They are, to us, proof that the world won’t run out of headliners anytime soon. They represent both the present and the future, performing alongside emerging artists such as Sigrid, Princess Nokia, Shame and Noah Carter.”
Now there are over 170 acts booked to play Roskilde 2017.
Promising eight days of “music, arts, food, freedom and amazing camps”, Roskilde 2017 will take place in Copenhagen from June 24 to July 1.
