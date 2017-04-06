Deep City Diver premiere new music vid “Another World” (video)
April 6, 2017 - 12:21 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - East London newcomers Deep City Diver have released their latest music video, premiering on Gigwise. The video is for their debut single, ‘Another World’, an underground release last year that has since found a burgeoning fan base for the band across the UK, Gigwise said.
‘London is so beautiful and so miserable,’ Ryan Nicolussi sings in the opening lines of ‘Another World’, sidling up to the microphone in his best Carnabetian garbs. The video was filmed by Will Taylor upon the stage of The Yard Theatre in East London, and the reclaimed industrial interior of the Hackney Wick venue is the perfect setting for the single, its lyrics being a bittersweet ode to the charter and midnight streets of the nation’s capital.
But the band’s melodic, indie-pop sensibilities also lead ‘Another World’ into a shimmering, euphoric chorus that evokes the polished new-wave singles of Aztec Camera as well as the atmospheric, guitar-led anthems of The War On Drugs. And this jaunty, upbeat soundtrack to the video also gives Nicolussi the chance to throw all of his spindly Costello-esque dance moves beneath the dusky lighting of the stage, Gigwise said.
