Outside Lands San Francisco festival unveils legendary line-up
April 6, 2017 - 12:53 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Outside Lands 2017 line-up has just been unveiled and what an incredible beast it is. The San Francisco festival has the legends, A Tribe Called Quest, Fleet Foxes, Lorde, Belle and Sebastien and so much more, Gigwise said.
You know a festival's got it right when you have such a dense bill that it's not even obvious who the headliner is for the top ten acts or so any one of them could take the best slot and prove worthy, Gigiwise said.
Of the top dogs, many of them are in their prime. Gorillaz thrilled at their star-studded secret gig in London earlier this month and even had Noel Gallagher join them on stage for a couple of numbers. Metallica's latest record is their best since the turn of the millenium and it fits succinctly next to the classic in their live set. Queens Of The Stone Age have finished their new album and although no one outside their inner circle has heard it yet, you can guarantee, knowing their ability, that it'll be something special. The Who, meanwhile, may be reaching their golden years but, boy, Daltrey's still got it and in an instant you can feel transported back to the swinging 60s - they are the ultimate band, Gigwise said.
Other notable acts on the Outside Lands line-up include Solange, Future Islands, ScHoolboy Q, Kaytranada, Action Bronson, Dr. Octagon, Warpaint, Thundercat, Royal Blood, Real Estate, Foxygen, Maggie Rogers, Hundred Waters, S U R V I V E, Noname, Kali Uchis, and How to Dress Well.
Rounding out the line-up are Empire of the Sun, The Avett Brothers, Bleachers, Young the Giant, Dawes, Sleigh Bells, Vance Joy, Bomba Estero, Hamilton Leithauser, San Fermin, Lee Fields & The Expressions, Muna, Porches., The Lemon Twigs, The Japanese House, John Moreland, James Vincent McMorrow, Sofi Tukker, SOHN, Temples, RAC, and Goldroom, among others.
Outside Lands is happening on 11 - 13 August at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco.
