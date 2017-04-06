Emirates to hand out Surface tablets on flights from Dubai
April 6, 2017 - 13:20 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - In mid-March, the US hastily instituted an indefinite ban on electronic devices larger than a cellphone from being carried on to the flights of nine Middle Eastern airlines.
Reportedly, it was to prevent terrorists from sneaking an explosive-laden fake iPad into the cabin, though few details on the specific threat have emerged in recent weeks. To compensate travellers for the hassle of spending hours on a flight without their trusty laptops, Emirates has begun offering complimentary Microsoft Surfaces for the durations of affected flights, Engadget said.
Specifically, all flights from Dubai to the US will offer this service. Since TSA regulations now insist that large electronic devices be stored in the cargo hold for the duration of the flight, travellers will be allowed to bring a USB stick with their personal files for use with the tablets. You're probably not going to want to copy any files to the hard drive though, since the Surfaces will be collected as you deplane.
Emirates isn't the only airline taking these sorts of measures. Earlier this week, Qatar Airways debuted a similar complimentary laptop service. It does raise the question, however: is it more a bigger security risk to put an unknown USB into your personal computer or put a USB with your personal info into an unknown computer?
Photo: Getty Images
Top stories
The 2.0 update is modeled exactly after iOS 10’s design with large headers denoting what section of the app you are viewing.
Drops commercial director Ashot Mesropyan said that the number organizations represented in the app will grow.
Apple's application for an "Electronic accessory device" describes the company's take on an oft-attempted, but never fully realized idea.
“If you program your vehicle to obey the law, it’s not going to run over pedestrians, or crash into other vehicles,” said Brian Soublet
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia - the world’s first Christian country: BBC The country’s pious history can be traced back through some of its ancient sites and monuments,” an article published by the BBC said.
Bomb found in St Petersburg raid days after deadly attack An explosive device has been made safe in a flat in St Petersburg, three days after a bomb on the city's metro left 14 people dead.
Twitter rolls out faster Lite app for data-deprived users The new site is a progressive web app (PWA) that's more like a mobile website than a mobile app.
Outside Lands San Francisco festival unveils legendary line-up The San Francisco festival has the legends, A Tribe Called Quest, Fleet Foxes, Lorde, Belle and Sebastien and so much more.