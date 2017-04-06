New York could open its roads to autonomous car tests in 2018
April 6, 2017 - 14:08 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Public highways in New York will soon be open to testing self-driving cars, but only for the next year, Democrat & Chronicle reports.
Tucked into a state budget bill approved by lawmakers this week is a measure allowing autonomous vehicles on New York's highways, but it's limited to testing or demonstrations.
A decades-old state law requiring drivers to keep at least one hand on the wheel has kept self-driving cars off of the state's roadways, despite Google and major automakers like Toyota and Volkswagen lobbying for a change in recent years.
The budget measure changes that for autonomous car testing, while requiring all tests happen under the "direct supervision of the New York State Police."
A licensed driver must be in the car when it's on the road.
The state Department of Motor Vehicles, meanwhile, has to approve any entity that wants to test the vehicles. The agency will be required to monitor any self-driving tests and determine the technology's impact on safety, traffic and emergency services
The state measure will expire in April 2018, with DMV and State Police required to put together a report on their findings by June 2018.
The new law comes as Uber, a Google spin-off and other tech companies continue to advance the technology.
Uber, a ride-hailing company, is currently experimenting with self-driving cars in Pittsburgh and other cities in different states.
The company temporarily suspended its autonomous vehicle experiment late last Month following a wreck in Arizona, but resumed within a matter of days.
The state Senate passed the budget bill that includes the car testing measure late Tuesday, while the Assembly approved it Wednesday, April 5.
Photo: Getty Images
Top stories
The 2.0 update is modeled exactly after iOS 10’s design with large headers denoting what section of the app you are viewing.
Drops commercial director Ashot Mesropyan said that the number organizations represented in the app will grow.
Apple's application for an "Electronic accessory device" describes the company's take on an oft-attempted, but never fully realized idea.
“If you program your vehicle to obey the law, it’s not going to run over pedestrians, or crash into other vehicles,” said Brian Soublet
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia - the world’s first Christian country: BBC The country’s pious history can be traced back through some of its ancient sites and monuments,” an article published by the BBC said.
Bomb found in St Petersburg raid days after deadly attack An explosive device has been made safe in a flat in St Petersburg, three days after a bomb on the city's metro left 14 people dead.
Twitter rolls out faster Lite app for data-deprived users The new site is a progressive web app (PWA) that's more like a mobile website than a mobile app.
Outside Lands San Francisco festival unveils legendary line-up The San Francisco festival has the legends, A Tribe Called Quest, Fleet Foxes, Lorde, Belle and Sebastien and so much more.