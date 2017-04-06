// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Smoking behind one in ten deaths globally, study reveals

Smoking behind one in ten deaths globally, study reveals
April 6, 2017 - 18:07 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - One in 10 deaths around the world is caused by smoking, according to a major new study that shows the tobacco epidemic is far from over and that the threat to lives is spreading across the globe, The Guardian reports.

There were nearly one billion smokers in 2015, in spite of tobacco control policies having been adopted by many countries. That number is expected to rise as the world’s population expands. One in every four men is a smoker and one in 20 women. Their lives are likely to be cut short – smoking is the second biggest risk factor for early death and disability after high blood pressure.

The researchers found there were 6.4m deaths attributed to smoking in 2015, of which half were in just four populous countries – China, India, USA, and Russia.

Major efforts to control tobacco have paid off, according to the study published by the Lancet medical journal. A World Health Organisation treaty in 2005 ratified by 180 countries recommends measures including smoking bans in public places, high taxes in cigarettes and curbs on advertising and marketing.

Between 1990 and 2015, smoking prevalence dropped from 35% to 25% among men and 8% to 5% among women. High income countries and Latin America – especially Brazil which brought in tough curbs on tobacco – achieved the biggest drops in numbers of smokers.

But many countries have made marginal progress since the treaty was agreed, say the authors of the study from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington in the US. And although far more men smoke than women, there have been bigger reductions in the proportions of men smoking also, with minimal changes among women.

Related links:
BBC: Ученые: каждая десятая смерть в мире - от курения
The Guardian - Smoking causes one in ten deaths globally, major new study reveals
 Top stories
Russia summons Israeli ambassador over Syria strikeRussia summons Israeli ambassador over Syria strike
A Russian media report quotes Mikhail Bogdanov as saying that Israeli Ambassador Gary Koren "was asked about this" incident.
Twitter confirms hacking after pro-Turkey attacks featuring swastikasTwitter confirms hacking after pro-Turkey attacks featuring swastikas
A search for the hashtags in the message – #Nazialmanya and #Nazihollanda in the original Turkish – returned thousands of results.
Amal Clooney urges Iraq to allow UN probe of IS crimes against YazidisAmal Clooney urges Iraq to allow UN probe of IS crimes against Yazidis
Clooney said that despite public support by Iraq for a UN investigation, the government has not yet made a request.
Syria regime hanged up to 13,000 in military prison: AmnestySyria regime hanged up to 13,000 in military prison: Amnesty
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Partner news
 Articles
‘Fashionable and beautiful’ lip plates

Painful tradition of Ethiopian tribes

 Most popular in the section
Venezuela's Maduro rejects coup claims in crisis
France election race tightening three weeks from vote: poll
Ferrari once owned by Trump to go under the hammer
EU rules out free trade talks with UK before progress on Brexit issues
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Six Armenians indicted on election fraud charges Six Armenian citizens have been charged with attempts to vote more than once during the parliamentary elections on April 2.
“Ghost in the Shell” studio blames whitewashing controversy for flop "We had hopes for better results domestically," Paramount's domestic distribution chief Kyle Davies told CBC.
Manchester United: Henrikh Mkhitaryan makes promise to fans "I know myself very well and I am sure that I can do better, and I will do better, because I am confident," Mkhitaryan was cited as saying.
Special cover dedicated to 25-year ties with China cancelled in Armenia The special cover represents a unique philatelic product - a thematic cover - which is cancelled with a special postmark.