Special cover dedicated to 25-year ties with China cancelled in Armenia
April 6, 2017 - 17:26 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A special cover dedicated to the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and China was cancelled at the government reception hall on Wednesday, April 5.
The special cover represents a unique philatelic product - a thematic cover - which is cancelled with a special postmark.
Authored by HayPost’s Vahagn Mkrtchyan, the cover has been designed with a print run of 1000 pcs.
The cover depicts Etchmiadzin Cathedral and the Temple of Heaven in Beijing, illustrated with an Armenian ornament and a Chinese dragon.
A stamp dedicated to the theme “Armenian national costumes. Yerevan” issued by HayPost CJSC in 2014 and a stamp dedicated to ancient Chinese towns issued by China Post in 2016 are attached on the Special cover.
Participating in the cover signing ceremony were minister of transport, communication and information technologies Vahan Martirosyan, minister of foreign affairs Edward Nalbandyan, ambassador of to Armenia Tian Erlong, president of the Union of Philatelists Hovik Musayelyan, as well as HayPost CJSC Trust Manager Juan Pablo Gechidjian.
