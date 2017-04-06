Post-election Armenia: YELQ bloc rules out RPA coalition as “absurd”

PanARMENIAN.Net - YELQ bloc leader Edmon Marukyan on Thursday, April 6 ruled out any coalition with the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), describing such a proposal as “absurd,” Aravot.am reports.

Armenian statesman David Shahnazaryan had earlier said that an RPA-YELQ coalition would be in the interest of Armenia and Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh).

“Such a move is impossible, there’s no point in discussing the question,” Marukyan said, adding that the bloc has weighed in on the issue “eight thousand times” both before and after the elections.

Based on results calculated in all the 2009 polling stations, the Republican party leads with 49.12% of votes (771 247 ballots), followed by the Tsarukyan bloc with 27.32% (428 965), YELQ with 7.77% (122 049) and the ARF Dashnaktsutyun with 6.57% (103 173).