George Clooney attends London premiere of "The Promise"

PanARMENIAN.Net - Hollywood star George Clooney and international human rights lawyer, his wife Amal, attended the London premiere of "The Promise", the historical drama that stars Christian Bale and Oscar Isaac and tells the story of the Armenian Genocide in Turkey at the outset of World War I, The Hollywood Reporter said.

George has been an outspoken advocate of the movie, which seeks to educate audiences about human atrocities and the dangers of denialist narratives.

All the proceeds from "The Promise"'s theatrical run will be given to nonprofit organizations, including the Elton John AIDS Foundation and other human rights and humanitarian groups.

Singer and songwriter Chris Cornell, who also attended the screening fo the film in the Vatican, has posted a photo from the London premiere of the movie, in which he poses with George.

The Promise hits theaters in the U.S. on April 21.