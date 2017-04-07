ABC's "Dirty Dancing" remake previews first-look pics
April 7, 2017 - 11:17 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - ABC's "Dirty Dancing (2017)" remake has been previewed in a bunch of first-look photos. They feature Abigail Breslin and Colt Prattes who play Frances "Baby" Houseman and Kellerman dance instructor Johnny Castle, respectively, AceShowbiz said.
The two dance on stage and near a fireplace, and recreate the iconic lift in the water in some of the images. There are also looks at Sarah Hyland as Lisa Houseman, Debra Messing as Marjorie Houseman, Katey Sagal as Vivian Pressman and Nicole Scherzinger as Penny Johnson.
Based on the 1987 movie starring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey, "Dirty Dancing" centers on Frances "Baby" Houseman, who, while vacationing with her family in the Catskills Mountains, falls in love with the camp's dance instructor Johnny Castle. The TV movie will feature songs from the original "Dirty Dancing" as well as additional musical performances.
Directed by Wayne Blair and choreographed by Andy Blankenbuehler ("Hamilton"), it has Allison Shearmur and Eleanor Bergstein, who wrote the original film screenplay, on board as executive producers.
The three-hour film will air Wednesday, May 24 at 8 P.M. ET on ABC.
