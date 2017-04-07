Queens Of The Stone Age teasing their long-awaited new album

PanARMENIAN.Net - Queens Of The Stone Age appear to be teasing their long-awaited new album, NME reports.

The band are gearing up to hit the road this summer, having finished work on their next record. They had been working on the album on and off since last summer.

Now the Josh Homme-led band have uploaded mysterious artwork – which features a new version of their logo – to their social media accounts, along with the words “Coming TwentyFive”.

It is not yet known whether ‘TwentyFive’ is the name of a song, album or reference to a release date.

While Homme and bassist Dean Fertita spent much of 2016 recording and touring with Iggy Pop for ‘Post Pop Depression‘, QOTSA have reportedly been at work on the long-awaited follow-up to 2013’s ‘…Like Clockwork’ for some time – and finally claimed to have ‘locked in’ to finish work on the record last summer. It was previously revealed that new music would be released later this year.

Mastodon’s Troy Sanders recently said Queens Of The Stone Age are finally set to release their new album and head out on a world tour. “Queens of the Stone Age, Mastodon and At the Drive-In have all been recording,” he said, “and we all have new records coming out this year.”

Meanwhile, Josh Homme is being sued for an alleged ‘assault’ on an autograph hunter.