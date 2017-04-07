“Get Out” leads 1st-ever MTV Movie and TV Awards noms
April 7, 2017 - 16:13 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - For the first time ever, MTV will hold Movie and TV Awards honoring the best in the big screen and small screen. The nominees have just been announced. Instead of being separated on the basis of their genders, actors and actresses are categorized based on movie and TV show, AceShowbiz said.
The other categories, except for Movie of the Year and Show of the Year, are also a mix of both. Jordan Peele's directorial movie "Get Out" leads the pack with six nods. It's followed by Disney's reimagining "Beauty and the Beast (2017)" and Netflix's hit show "Stranger Things" with four nods each.
Daniel Kaluuya ("Get Out"), Emma Watson ("Beauty and the Beast"), Hailee Steinfeld ("The Edge of Seventeen"), Hugh Jackman ("Logan"), James McAvoy ("Split") and Taraji P. Henson ("Hidden Figures") are pitted against each other for Best Actor in a Movie.
Meanwhile, nominees for Best Actor in a Show are Donald Glover ("Atlanta"), Emilia Clarke ("Game of Thrones"), Gina Rodriguez ("Jane the Virgin"), Jeffrey Dean Morgan ("The Walking Dead", Mandy Moore ("This Is Us") and Millie Bobby Brown ("Stranger Things").
"Get Out" and "Beauty and the Beast" are nominated for Movie of the Year along with coming-of-age dramedy "The Edge of Seventeen", third Wolverine solo movie "Logan" and the first installment of "Star Wars" anthology story "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story". Netflix's "Stranger Things" is up for Show of the Year. It is pitted against FX's "Atlanta", HBO's "Game of Thrones", NBC's "This Is Us", Freeform's "Pretty Little Liars" and HBO's "Insecure".
The winners will be feted in a live telecast hosted by Adam DeVine on Sunday, May 7 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.
