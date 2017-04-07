Jack White unveils surprise new single “Battle Cry”
April 7, 2017 - 17:05 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Jack White has released a surprise new single called ‘Battle Cry’, NME reports.
Aside from a few chants of “hey!” at the start, the track is an instrumental.
White has not said whether ‘Battle Cry’ is a one-off single or a teaser for his third solo album. The White Stripes frontman is currently recording in Nashville, Tennessee, with a follow-up to 2014’s ‘Lazaretto’ – his second solo album – in the works.
Speaking to The New Yorker last month (March) for a rare profile feature, White revealed that he’d been recording on a reel-to-reel tape machine that he’d bought when he was 14 with money made from “mowing lawns.” The piece also she light on his current recording space, which is described as sparse in that it only contains his recording equipment, a cot and four windows – all with the shades drawn.
Talking about the set-up, White said: “If I could just break my leg and be in the hospital for six weeks, what would it be like? Something about a room and a cot and a little space. You have nothing to do.”
White also elaborated on his shifting attitude towards writing music. “I’m going to try to write songs where I can’t be heard by the next-door neighbour,” the 41-year-old said. “And I want to write like Michael Jackson would write — instead of writing parts on the instruments or humming melodies, you think of them. To do everything in my head and to do it in silence and use only one room.”
Elsewhere in the profile, White revealed that he has a private bowling alley in his Nashville house in which he keeps a bowling ball for Bob Dylan.
