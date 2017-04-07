Ameriabank retains absolute leadership in Armenia banking sector
April 7, 2017 - 17:43 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Ameriabank retains absolute leadership in the banking sector of Armenia by all key financial indicators i.e. assets, liabilities to clients, total capital, loan book and net profit, based on 2016 results.
Furthermore, the bank has reported strong performance in retail banking, with the data presented in the infographics.
