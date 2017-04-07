“Game of Thrones”’ Iain Glen drops a hint about Jorah Mormont's fate

PanARMENIAN.Net - The fate of Game of Thrones' Ser Jorah Mormont may have been tipped by some cryptic comments from actor Iain Glen, Digital Spy said.

The embattled knight has had a rollercoaster ride throughout six seasons of the Emmy-winning series, bouncing from being Daenerys Targaryen's chief advisor to an actual slave back to Daenerys's side.

Along the way, he unfortunately picked up the deadly greyscale disease and was last season riding off into the Seven Kingdoms in hopes of a miracle cure to save his life.

That was the last we saw of Ser Jorah in season six, but Iain Glen is now hinting that the greyscale might not bring down the noble warrior when all is said and done.

"I've always enjoyed playing Jorah," he told fan community Stuff. "It's been a role that's been good to me so far."

Notice he mentioned he's survived "so far", which might indicate that we'll see Jorah make it at least through season seven (which finished shooting a few months ago).

Here's more from Glen: "There's quite a high death count in Game of Thrones and they don't blanch at removing favourite characters. They just get rid of them in a brutal way. My end may well be close but so far I'm doing okay."

There's that "so far" again. While the actor could be deliberately trolling us like so many Game of Thrones cast members love to do, we'd like to believe the distinguished Iain Glen is above all that.

It's also possible that we won't see much of Ser Jorah at all in the upcoming season or that his fate is left ambiguous.

Keep in mind that Joe Dempsie's heroic Gendry disappeared from the series for years before the whispers that he'll have a major impact in the upcoming seventh season.

Since we ship Daenerys and Jorah, we'll hold out hope that we'll see the heir of House Mormont alive and well later this year.

Game of Thrones season seven premieres on Sunday, July 16 at 9pm ET on HBO in the US and simultaneously at 2am on Monday, July 17 on Sky Atlantic in the UK.