London Grammar showcase new album at intimate gig (video)

London Grammar showcase new album at intimate gig
 April 7, 2017 - 19:07 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - London Grammar showcased new tracks from their upcoming new album ‘Truth Is A Beautiful Thing’ at an intimate show in London last night (April 6), NME reports.

The returning trio were performing at the final of their three sold out UK shows, rolling in to the Round Chapel in Hackney for a short but powerful set of favourites from their acclaimed 2013 debut ‘If You Wait‘, along with five new songs ‘Rooting For You’, ‘Big Picture’, ‘Hell To The Liars’, ‘Who Am I’ and title track ‘Truth Is A Beautiful Thing’.

“When we started the new album, I promised myself two things,” singer Hannah Reid told the crowd. “I promised myself I wouldn’t sing any high notes then we wrote ‘Big Picture’, and I also said ‘no sad, miserable ones’ then we wrote ‘Hell To The Liars’.

Reviewing the show, NME wrote: “What tonight’s performance lacked it length, it made up for in sheer, breath-taking grace. From the sombre new take on their Disclosure collaboration ‘Help Me Lose My Mind’ blended with fan favourite ‘Flickers’, to the almighty emotional release with the drum climax on ‘Hell To The Liars’, London Grammar return at the peak of their powers.

“Not only was it a flawless performance, but their new material sees the intimacy of their sound bloom into a far more considered, three-dimensional and fully-formed realm.”

London Grammar played:

Rooting for You

Nightcall (Kavinsky cover)

Flickers

Wasting My Young Years

Hell to the Liars

Interlude

Sights

Hey Now

Who Am I

Strong

Encore:

Truth Is a Beautiful Thing

Big Picture

Metal & Dust

The other side of music

Instrumental injuries

