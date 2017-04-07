London Grammar showcase new album at intimate gig (video)
April 7, 2017 - 19:07 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - London Grammar showcased new tracks from their upcoming new album ‘Truth Is A Beautiful Thing’ at an intimate show in London last night (April 6), NME reports.
The returning trio were performing at the final of their three sold out UK shows, rolling in to the Round Chapel in Hackney for a short but powerful set of favourites from their acclaimed 2013 debut ‘If You Wait‘, along with five new songs ‘Rooting For You’, ‘Big Picture’, ‘Hell To The Liars’, ‘Who Am I’ and title track ‘Truth Is A Beautiful Thing’.
“When we started the new album, I promised myself two things,” singer Hannah Reid told the crowd. “I promised myself I wouldn’t sing any high notes then we wrote ‘Big Picture’, and I also said ‘no sad, miserable ones’ then we wrote ‘Hell To The Liars’.
Reviewing the show, NME wrote: “What tonight’s performance lacked it length, it made up for in sheer, breath-taking grace. From the sombre new take on their Disclosure collaboration ‘Help Me Lose My Mind’ blended with fan favourite ‘Flickers’, to the almighty emotional release with the drum climax on ‘Hell To The Liars’, London Grammar return at the peak of their powers.
“Not only was it a flawless performance, but their new material sees the intimacy of their sound bloom into a far more considered, three-dimensional and fully-formed realm.”
London Grammar played:
Rooting for You
Nightcall (Kavinsky cover)
Flickers
Wasting My Young Years
Hell to the Liars
Interlude
Sights
Hey Now
Who Am I
Strong
Encore:
Truth Is a Beautiful Thing
Big Picture
Metal & Dust
Top stories
During his visit, Pope Francis used the term “genocide” to describe the slaughter of an estimated 1.5 million Armenians by Ottoman Turks during WWI.
“It is true and incredibly important historical drama that has all the extraordinary ingredients that can make a movie Oscar quality," he said.
Oscar-nommed director Joe Berlinger takes an unwavering look at the Armenian Genocide after a century of denial.
The best five will have a unique opportunity to attend the Aurora Prize Award Ceremony on May 28, 2017, in Yerevan, Armenia.
Partner news
Latest news
Greece agrees reforms to break bailout impasse Athens and the EU and IMF which handle the bailout have been deadlocked over reforms for months amid disagreements on debt relief.
“Game of Thrones”’ Iain Glen drops a hint about Jorah Mormont's fate The embattled knight has had a rollercoaster ride throughout six seasons of the Emmy-winning series.
Hungary, Iran to cooperate in joint nuke power plant project The countries will create a small nuclear reactor for scientific and educational purposes, said a Hungarian official.
Ameriabank retains absolute leadership in Armenia banking sector Furthermore, the Bank has reported strong performance in retail banking, with the data presented in an infographics.