Benicio del Toro’s mysterious ‘Star Wars’ character details “revealed”

PanARMENIAN.Net - New details about Benicio del Toro’s character in Star Wars: The Last Jedi may have been revealed, NME reports.

The Oscar-winning actor was cast in the new Star Wars movie last December, but his character’s name and identity have yet to be revealed. However, fan site Making Star Wars, which is known for the reliability of its scoops, claimed to have uncovered some insider information about del Toro’s character.

The site reports: “He is either named D.J. or it is his code name used by the production. He wears all black. He has a trench coat on with a Han Solo-style belt at his waist to hold his blaster. His hair is short. He also has a strange cap that doesn’t have a bill to it. He looks slimy and dirty but the bill-less cap makes him look sort of like a throwback to a different era. He belongs in the criminal underworld by the looks of him.”

The site also claims to have information about del Toro’s character’s ship, which is apparently “really fancy”. Making Star Wars reports: “It looks like if someone took the J.J. Abrams Star Trek films and designed the interior of the Falcon for a new Trek film. The cockpit has a very nice singular red seat for him to pilot from… it looks more like a nice hotel than something Han Solo would live in.”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is set for release on December 15. Disney’s CEO Bob Iger has reportedly seen the film already and called it “a great next chapter in the iconic Skywalker family saga”.

In February, a Star Wars fan came up with a credible-sounding theory as to the identity of Rey’s father, a major talking point among fans.

Meanwhile, a new actor has been cast as iconic Star Wars character R2-D2, replacing the late Kenny Baker.