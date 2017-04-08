Carrie Fisher to appear in “Star Wars: Episode IX”

PanARMENIAN.Net - The death of Carrie Fisher has left "Star Wars" fans heartbroken and sparks uncertainty about how the remaining "Star Wars" movies will be without Carrie's iconic character General Leia. Many people wonder whether her parts will be deleted from "Star Wars Episode IX" script, AceShowbiz said.

However, it seems like people now can breathe a sigh of relief, as Carrie's brother Todd Fisher has revealed that Disney actually wants to bring Carrie back for "Episode IX", AceShowbiz said. Speaking to New York Daily News, Todd says that his sister will make an appearance in the final film of the current "Star Wars" trilogy.

"Both of us were like, 'Yes, how do you take her out of it?' " says Todd. "And the answer is you don't. She's as much a part of it as anything and I think her presence now is even more powerful than it was, like Obi-Wan-when the saber cuts him down he becomes more powerful. I feel like that's what's happened with Carrie. I think the legacy should continue," he adds.

Todd explains that he and Carrie's daughter Billie Lourd have given the studio approval to use recent unseen footage for "Episode IX", which means there is a chance that General Leia will return to the movie without CGI. "I'm not the only part in that equation, but I think the people deserve to have her," says Todd. "She's owned by them. You don't mess with this legacy. It would be like rewriting the Bible. To me, 'Star Wars' is the holy grail of storytelling and lore and you can't mess with it," he continues.

Later on, Todd reveals that one of his upcoming projects will involve the work he did with his sister in the past. "Carrie and I grew up with a magical life, we really did, and there are a lot of stories to tell. Carrie and I actually wrote some things together," says Todd.

He adds, "It's very likely that I'll get to those now sooner than I would have normally because we didn't think the stories were going to end. Now that they've ended, the stories probably should be told. So there's some magic left in us and there are a lot of Carrie's words left unspoken that will be spoken."

In the meantime, we can see Carrie Fisher's Leia in upcoming "Star Wars: The Last Jedi", which Carrie had finished filming before she passed away last December. Mark Hamill will reprise his role as Luke Skywalker in the movie. Other returning cast members include Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Adam Driver, Lupita Nyong'o, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, Gwendoline Christie and Andy Serkis. Benicio Del Toro, Laura Dern and Kelly Marie Tran are among the new cast members.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" will hit U.S. theaters on December 15.