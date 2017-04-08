// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

“Criminal Minds” gets season 13 renewal on CBS

“Criminal Minds” gets season 13 renewal on CBS
April 8, 2017 - 11:21 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Fans of "Criminal Minds" can finally put their feet up as the long-running crime drama is set to return this fall. CBS has renewed the Wednesday night series for a 13th season, making "Criminal Minds" the 19th returning series of the network picked up for 2017-2018 season, AceShowbiz said.

The long-running series stars Joe Mantegna, Paget Brewster, Matthew Gray Gubler, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez and Damon Gupton. Mark Gordon, Erica Messer and Breen Frazier serve as executive producers for ABC Studios in association with CBS Television Studios.

"Criminal Minds" previously was missing from CBS' bulk renewal announced last month. However, now that the series has been picked up for a new season, it joins previously announced returning dramas which include "The Big Bang Theory", "NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service" and "Life in Pieces".

Still left on the bubble are "Training Day" and "Doubt". The network yanked off Katherine Heigl-led drama "Doubt" from its schedule after airing two episodes. Following the death of cast member Bill Paxton, "Training Day" will most likely not score a renewal. There's no word yet on the fate of "The Great Indoors", "Elementary" and "2 Broke Girls".

Related links:
AceShowbiz. 'Criminal Minds' Scores Renewal for 13th Season on CBS
 Top stories
Armenian Genocide movie “The Promise” screens at VaticanArmenian Genocide movie “The Promise” screens at Vatican
During his visit, Pope Francis used the term “genocide” to describe the slaughter of an estimated 1.5 million Armenians by Ottoman Turks during WWI.
Sylvester Stallone hails Sylvester Stallone hails "The Promise” as an Oscar-quality film
“It is true and incredibly important historical drama that has all the extraordinary ingredients that can make a movie Oscar quality," he said.
Genocide doc “Intent to Destroy” to premiere at Tribeca Film FestGenocide doc “Intent to Destroy” to premiere at Tribeca Film Fest
Oscar-nommed director Joe Berlinger takes an unwavering look at the Armenian Genocide after a century of denial.
Jury of Aurora Creative Contest unveiledJury of Aurora Creative Contest unveiled
The best five will have a unique opportunity to attend the Aurora Prize Award Ceremony on May 28, 2017, in Yerevan, Armenia.
Partner news
 Articles
The other side of music

Instrumental injuries

 Most popular in the section
Blink-182 to start writing new album later this year
"Pirates of the Caribbean 5” sneak peak sees the return of Orlando Bloom
Stephen King's star-studded "Dark Tower" release date delayed again
Cary Elwes, Matthew Modine to topline “Burning at Both Ends”
Home
All news
Overview: Arts & Showbiz
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Microsoft Translator turns your words into spoken Japanese The technology's end-to-end speech translation capability works by using two neural-network based AIs.
WikiLeaks latest CIA dump focuses on tools to hack Windows Documents dated 2014 list what antivirus products and configurations Grasshopper could bypass on Windows XP, 7 and 8.1 systems, with varying levels of success.
Adobe shows how AI can work wonders on your selfie game (video) The video includes some tools we already knew about -- mainly the ability to copy one photo's style and look to another in a couple of taps.
Iran's Rouhani wants probe into chemical attack in Syria "We are asking for an impartial fact-finding body to be set up... to find out where these chemical weapons came from," Rouhani said.