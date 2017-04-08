“Criminal Minds” gets season 13 renewal on CBS
April 8, 2017 - 11:21 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Fans of "Criminal Minds" can finally put their feet up as the long-running crime drama is set to return this fall. CBS has renewed the Wednesday night series for a 13th season, making "Criminal Minds" the 19th returning series of the network picked up for 2017-2018 season, AceShowbiz said.
The long-running series stars Joe Mantegna, Paget Brewster, Matthew Gray Gubler, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez and Damon Gupton. Mark Gordon, Erica Messer and Breen Frazier serve as executive producers for ABC Studios in association with CBS Television Studios.
"Criminal Minds" previously was missing from CBS' bulk renewal announced last month. However, now that the series has been picked up for a new season, it joins previously announced returning dramas which include "The Big Bang Theory", "NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service" and "Life in Pieces".
Still left on the bubble are "Training Day" and "Doubt". The network yanked off Katherine Heigl-led drama "Doubt" from its schedule after airing two episodes. Following the death of cast member Bill Paxton, "Training Day" will most likely not score a renewal. There's no word yet on the fate of "The Great Indoors", "Elementary" and "2 Broke Girls".
