// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Cortana will help you set up new Windows 10 PC with your voice

Cortana will help you set up new Windows 10 PC with your voice
April 8, 2017 - 11:21 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Microsoft is making some significant changes to the way the setup process works in Windows 10. For years, setting up a Windows machine has gradually been getting easier thanks to Microsoft’s simplifications, but with the Windows 10 Creators Update you can now sit back and use your voice to configure a PC, The Verge says.

New machines that ship with the Windows 10 Creators Update preinstalled will see Cortana greet them at the beginning of the setup process. Microsoft’s digital assistant will help Windows 10 users connect to Wi-Fi networks (with some jokes on the way) and sign into a Microsoft Account.

It’s a surprising experience if you clean install Windows 10 Creators Update or setup a new PC, and some might not appreciate Microsoft’s digital assistant blasting out of their speakers, The Verge says.

However, you can always jump in and use your mouse and keyboard at any point and mute the digital assistant.

Related links:
The Verge. Cortana will now help you set up a new Windows 10 PC with your voice
 Top stories
Apple Music for Android updated with iOS 10 featuresApple Music for Android updated with iOS 10 features
The 2.0 update is modeled exactly after iOS 10’s design with large headers denoting what section of the app you are viewing.
Ameriabank unveils Drops app for automated paymentsAmeriabank unveils Drops app for automated payments
Drops commercial director Ashot Mesropyan said that the number organizations represented in the app will grow.
Apple mulls accessory that turns iPhone, iPad into touchscreen laptopApple mulls accessory that turns iPhone, iPad into touchscreen laptop
Apple's application for an "Electronic accessory device" describes the company's take on an oft-attempted, but never fully realized idea.
California warming up to driver-less carsCalifornia warming up to driver-less cars
“If you program your vehicle to obey the law, it’s not going to run over pedestrians, or crash into other vehicles,” said Brian Soublet
Partner news
 Articles
For little painters

Armenian startup creates coloring game for children

 Most popular in the section
Armenia - Silicon Valley of former Soviet Union: The Next Web
Spotify to reportedly restrict some albums to premium tier
Netflix's new translation test to help avoid subtitle fails
Alphabet's DeepMind AI learns to 'remember' previous knowledge
Home
All news
Overview: IT & Technology
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Iran's Rouhani wants probe into chemical attack in Syria "We are asking for an impartial fact-finding body to be set up... to find out where these chemical weapons came from," Rouhani said.
Beijing to release more land for 1.5 million homes Of the land supplied over the next five years, 70 percent will be used to build homes that have property rights.
Ricky Martin joins FX's “Versace: American Crime Story” Martin will take on the role of Antonio D'Amico, Gianni Versace's longtime partner who had a shaky relationship with his family.
Magnolia acquires Harry Dean Stanton comedic drama “Lucky” In a rave review, Variety’s Joe Leydon wrote, “an unassumingly wonderful little film about nothing in particular and everything that’s important.”