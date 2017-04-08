Cortana will help you set up new Windows 10 PC with your voice
April 8, 2017 - 11:21 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Microsoft is making some significant changes to the way the setup process works in Windows 10. For years, setting up a Windows machine has gradually been getting easier thanks to Microsoft’s simplifications, but with the Windows 10 Creators Update you can now sit back and use your voice to configure a PC, The Verge says.
New machines that ship with the Windows 10 Creators Update preinstalled will see Cortana greet them at the beginning of the setup process. Microsoft’s digital assistant will help Windows 10 users connect to Wi-Fi networks (with some jokes on the way) and sign into a Microsoft Account.
It’s a surprising experience if you clean install Windows 10 Creators Update or setup a new PC, and some might not appreciate Microsoft’s digital assistant blasting out of their speakers, The Verge says.
However, you can always jump in and use your mouse and keyboard at any point and mute the digital assistant.
Top stories
The 2.0 update is modeled exactly after iOS 10’s design with large headers denoting what section of the app you are viewing.
Drops commercial director Ashot Mesropyan said that the number organizations represented in the app will grow.
Apple's application for an "Electronic accessory device" describes the company's take on an oft-attempted, but never fully realized idea.
“If you program your vehicle to obey the law, it’s not going to run over pedestrians, or crash into other vehicles,” said Brian Soublet
Partner news
Latest news
Iran's Rouhani wants probe into chemical attack in Syria "We are asking for an impartial fact-finding body to be set up... to find out where these chemical weapons came from," Rouhani said.
Beijing to release more land for 1.5 million homes Of the land supplied over the next five years, 70 percent will be used to build homes that have property rights.
Ricky Martin joins FX's “Versace: American Crime Story” Martin will take on the role of Antonio D'Amico, Gianni Versace's longtime partner who had a shaky relationship with his family.
Magnolia acquires Harry Dean Stanton comedic drama “Lucky” In a rave review, Variety’s Joe Leydon wrote, “an unassumingly wonderful little film about nothing in particular and everything that’s important.”