Cortana will help you set up new Windows 10 PC with your voice

PanARMENIAN.Net - Microsoft is making some significant changes to the way the setup process works in Windows 10. For years, setting up a Windows machine has gradually been getting easier thanks to Microsoft’s simplifications, but with the Windows 10 Creators Update you can now sit back and use your voice to configure a PC, The Verge says.

New machines that ship with the Windows 10 Creators Update preinstalled will see Cortana greet them at the beginning of the setup process. Microsoft’s digital assistant will help Windows 10 users connect to Wi-Fi networks (with some jokes on the way) and sign into a Microsoft Account.

It’s a surprising experience if you clean install Windows 10 Creators Update or setup a new PC, and some might not appreciate Microsoft’s digital assistant blasting out of their speakers, The Verge says.

However, you can always jump in and use your mouse and keyboard at any point and mute the digital assistant.