Uber ordered to leave Italy after nationwide ban
April 8, 2017 - 11:28 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A court blocked the use of smart phone apps for Uber cars in Italy on Friday, April 7, ruling that they constituted unfair competition, Reuters reveals.
The court said Uber could not use its Black, Lux, Suv, X , XL, Select and Van phone applications nor could it promote or advertise its services in Italy, a court document showed.
The court ruled in favour of a suit filed by Italy's major traditional taxi associations.
Uber's Italy unit said in a statement they were "shocked" by the decision and that they would appeal.
