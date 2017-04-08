“Game of Thrones” season 7 teaser hints at a character's surprising return

PanARMENIAN.Net - HBO has released a new promo video that reveals new looks of "Game of Thrones" characters in season 7. In the video, the cast of the medieval drama series and other HBO shows, such as "Veep", "Girls", "Silicon Valley" and "Ballers", attempt to recreate the signature HBO original sound, AceShowbiz said.

We can assume that Jon, Sansa and Bran are now reunited in Winterfell as their costumes include a wolf pelt, which is a signature of the Starks. Arya looks like a warrior in her new costume, but she doesn't have the wolf pet that her siblings are wearing, AceShowbiz said.

Assuming the throne in the season 6 finale, Cersei now wears a crown. There's also a look at Daenerys, Tyrion, the Hound, Tormund Giantsbane and Jaime. But the most intriguing part is the appearance of Hodor (Kristian Nairn), who was presumed dead after the "hold the door" scene in which he tried to protect Bran from the White Walkers and the wights.

Does this mean Hodor survives after the incident in the sixth season and will return in the upcoming season 7? [SPOILER ALERT!] One theory suggests that Hodor may return as a wight in the White Walker's army. Should this be true, there's nothing more heartbreaking than this reveal, AceShowbiz reports.

"Game of Thrones" will return with the new season on Sunday, July 16 on HBO.