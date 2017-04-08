“Ghost in the Shell” hit manga getting a new anime
April 8, 2017 - 12:14 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Not downhearted by the lackluster global response to Paramount’s live action adaptation of its cult animation, leading Japanese cartoon firm Production I.G. is to produce a new “Ghost In the Shell” anime, Variety said.
The directors are Kenji Kamiyama, who has worked on several installments of the “Ghost in the Shell” SF franchise, and Shinji Aramaki, whose credits include the “Appleseed” and “Evangelion” SF series.
Production I.G. was stingy with details on the new project, including whether it will be released as a theatrical feature, a television series or in some other format. The title and date of release are also yet to be announced.
Originally conceived by manga artist Masamune Shirow, the “Ghost In the Shell” franchise has, since the first publication of the comic in 1989, generated animated feature films, TV series, games, novel and original video animations (OVAs.)
The live-action film, directed by Rupert Sanders and starring Scarlett Johansson, was largely inspired by Mamoru Oshii’s classic animation film from 1995. Sanders’ film, which has taken $74 million to date, opens today in Japanese theaters, with Towa Pictures distributing.
