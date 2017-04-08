Magnolia acquires Harry Dean Stanton comedic drama “Lucky”
April 8, 2017 - 12:44 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Magnolia Pictures has acquired U.S. and international rights to the comedic drama “Lucky”, John Carroll Lynch’s directorial debut, Variety said.
Lynch is an in-demand character actor who has played showy roles in the likes of “Fargo” and “Zodiac.” “Lucky” follows a 90-year-old atheist who goes on an unexpected journey toward enlightenment. The film boasts a star turn by Harry Dean Stanton of “Paris, Texas” and “Big Love” fame. The cast includes David Lynch, Ron Livingston, Ed Begley Jr., and Tom Skerritt.
In a rave review, Variety’s Joe Leydon wrote, “an unassumingly wonderful little film about nothing in particular and everything that’s important.”
“Lucky,” which world premiered at SXSW, will be released theatrically by Magnolia later this year.
“‘Lucky’ is an uplifting, beautifully crafted paean to one of the most iconic actors of any era,” Magnolia President Eamonn Bowles said. “John has truly captured the one-of-a-kind spirit of Harry Dean Stanton with this charming and moving film.”
Magnolia’s films include “Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room,” “Tangerine,” and “I Am Not Your Negro.”
Lynch described the film as a “love letter” to Stanton and said he was pleased to have Magnolia handling the rollout.
“We are thrilled they have become part of our team and couldn’t imagine a better home for the film,” Lynch said. “I’m so excited for audiences to see this and Harry’s brilliant work, as well as the amazing work of the entire ensemble.”
“Lucky” was co-written by Drago Sumonja and Logan Sparks. Danielle Renfrew Behrens’ Superlative Films produced the movie along with Greg Gilreath, Adam Hendricks, and John Lang of Divide/Conquer, and Ira Steven Behr, Richard Kahan, Sumonja, and Sparks. Jason Delane Lee served as executive producer.
The deal was negotiated by Magnolia Senior VP of Acquisitions John Von Thaden with Nate Bolotin of XYZ Films on behalf of the filmmakers. Magnolia Head of Worldwide Sales Scott Veltri and Magnolia Director of International Sales Lorna-Lee Sagebiel Torres will be selling international rights to the film at Cannes.
