Ricky Martin joins FX's “Versace: American Crime Story”

PanARMENIAN.Net - FX's Versace: American Crime Story is adding another star player to its impressive cast.

Grammy winner Ricky Martin has boarded the third season of the anthology from Ryan Murphy, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

Versace — which will come after the franchise's second season, Katrina — will explore the July 1997 assassination of legendary designer Gianni Versace (Edgar Ramirez). His killer, Andrew Cunanan (Darren Criss), committed suicide eight days later as Miami Dade police were on the verge of capturing the serial killer behind five slayings. Oscar winner Penelope Cruz stars as Donatella Versace, the sister of the slain fashion designer, who took over the company following his death.

Martin will take on the role of Antonio D'Amico, Gianni Versace's longtime partner who had a shaky relationship with his family. He was previously portrayed by Oscar Torre in the 1998 film The Versace Murder.

The Versace casting marks Martin's second collaboration with Murphy. He previously guest-starred as a Spanish teacher in a season three episode of Fox musical Glee. (Criss, who starred as Blaine in the dramedy, did not appear in that episode.)

Martin's 10th studio record debuted at No. 1 last year before going on to win the Grammy for best Latin pop album. He has appeared on Broadway and can currently be seen at the Monte Carlo's Park Theater residency "All In," which runs through September.

The 10-episode third season of ACS will debut in 2018, following quickly on Katrina's heels. Production begins in April. Murphy, Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson exec produce the Fox 21 TV Studios and FX Productions drama.