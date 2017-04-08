ARFD won’t run for Yerevan city hall, unhappy with NA election results

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian Revolutionary Federation - Dashnaktsutyun declared on Saturday, April 8 that it won’t run for Yerevan City Council seats due to “unexpectedly low results” registered in Yerevan in parliamentary elections on April 2.

Based on results calculated in all the 2009 polling stations, the Republican party leads with 49.12% of votes (771 247 ballots), followed by the Tsarukyan bloc with 27.32% (428 965), YELQ with 7.77% (122 049) and the ARF Dashnaktsutyun with 6.57% (103 173).

“Analysing the unexpectedly low results registered in Yerevan in recent parliamentary elections, the ARF Yerevan Committee considers running in municipal elections inappropriate,” the party said in a statement.

“In this phase, we prioritize the study of the April 2 results for drawing necessary conclusions.”

At the same time, the party pledged to keep all the Yerevan-related key issues in focus.

Municipal elections will be held on May 14.