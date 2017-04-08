Armenia's ORO won't run in Yerevan elections after unsuccessful NA vote
April 8, 2017 - 18:07 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanian (ORO) bloc won't participate in the upcoming elections to the Yerevan City Council, the bloc announced on Saturday, April 8.
The alliance failed to collect enough votes to overcome the threshold in parliamentary elections, held across Armenia on April 2.
The Republican Party of Armenia, Yerkir Tsirani party and YELQ bloc have already announced their participation in elections, with current mayor Taron Margaryan, lawmakers Zaruhi Postanjyan and Nikol Pashinyan heading the three political forces’ proportional lists, respectively.
Municipal elections will be held on May 14.
Based on results calculated in all the 2009 polling stations after the elections to the National Assembly, the Republican party leads with 49.12% of votes (771 247 ballots), followed by the Tsarukyan bloc with 27.32% (428 965), YELQ with 7.77% (122 049) and the ARF Dashnaktsutyun with 6.57% (103 173).
“The party won’t challenge the election results and won’t participate in any post-election rallies and public events,” a statement said.
The Citizen Observer initiative registered 1918 election violations in the process of preparation and the vote itself as of 7:00-8:00 pm.
According to the survey, 46% of voters cast ballots in favor of RPA, 25% for Tsarukyan bloc, 10% for YELQ, and 5% for ARF Dashnaktsutyun.
In a conversation with PanARMENIAN.Net, YELQ spokesman Tigran Avinyan said the possibility, date and format of the debate are being checked.
